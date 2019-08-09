Dear Dr. Wallace:
I wrote to you and was thrilled you took the time to answer me. I was the one who was having problems learning biology. I followed your instructions and had an after-school meeting with my counselor, mother and the teacher. I’m happy to tell you that I wound up with a grade of a B for the last semester.
My father gave me $50 as a reward for bringing my grade up from a C- to a B. I’d like to donate the money to your favorite charity in your honor. If you don’t agree, I’ll buy $50 worth of chocolate and eat it all!
— Better Student,
via email
Dear Better Student: You’ve made an offer I can’t refuse. Please donate the money to a local animal shelter in your city. Animal shelters go above and beyond the call of duty to help homeless and unwanted pets, and they do everything possible to see that these animals find homes where they will be wanted and loved.
Also, if you don’t have a pet, take a tour of the shelter and consider giving one a happy, loving home. If you do that, then please use the $50 to buy food for your new pet!
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’d like to respond to the girl who was adopted and said that her “real” mother was the woman who gave her life — not the woman who raised her.
Well, I happen to be adopted, and believe me, my “real” parents are my adoptive parents!
My parents have given me a wonderful home full of love and happiness. They gave me guidance, health and loving discipline. They were always available when I needed someone to talk with. If I had chosen my parents when I was born, I couldn’t have made a better choice.
Someday I would like to meet my birth mother, just because I am curious as any adopted teen would be. But if I ever did meet this woman, she would only be a friend to me. Yes, I would be nice and respectful to the lady who gave me life in the first place. But at this point in my life, there’s simply no human being who could ever replace my “real” mom and “real” dad — the ones who have loved and raised me for 18 years!
— Loving Daughter,
via email
Dear Loving Daughter: Most adopted teens who write to me concerning their “real” parents actually share your views pretty closely. “Real” parents are the ones who are there when needed, and most birth parents would even agree with this. The good news is that if you do meet your birth mother someday and the two of you get along well, you’ll have another loving adult in your life to communicate with and rely on, should you ever need a helping hand.
Dear Dr. Wallace: My parents fight and argue a lot, and I’m always drawn into their “debates.” Both of my parents try to get me to agree with them. For example, my mom will say, “Tell your father that he is drinking too much beer,” or my dad will say, “All you do is nag, nag, nag. Isn’t that true, young lady?”
I hate when they fight, and I hate it more when they ask me to choose sides. Please, tell me what to do!
— Stuck in the Middle,
via email
Dear Stuck In The Middle: It is absolutely not fair for your parents to drag you into their disagreements. If you agree with one of your parents, the other will become upset with you. When there is a day (hopefully soon!) when things are harmonious at home, talk with your parents and explain that you are very unhappy when they fight and argue. Gently suggest that they please try to keep their emotions under control and intelligently work out their problems without arguing. Inform them that you will no longer be a referee if another disagreement occurs.