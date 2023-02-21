Dear Abby:

I’m in mourning for my husband. He’s still alive, but he up and left six months ago and sent me a text saying he’s done. He is living with another woman. I didn’t see it coming. We were planning our retirement move up to our cabin. One weekend he kicked me out of the cabin, and three hours later had her join him there.

