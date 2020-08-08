From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Growing up my mother always told me that if I would obey her and be good life would go well. I’ve not found this to be true, for I encounter one problem after another. Where am I going wrong?
— A.O.
Dear A.O.: A pop song many years ago said, “I beg your pardon, I never promised you a rose garden.” God, of course, did create for man a beautiful garden of Eden, a state of perfection in which man could live free of any want. But man sinned against God, and God removed him from the garden.
The key is to receive Christ as Savior and make Him Lord of life. He empowers us to endure tough times because things are well with our soul. Then there are two ways to respond to adversity. We can give in and be depressed, or we can triumph over it and be joyful.
One of the best ways to overcome adversity is to praise God in the midst of our turmoil. Singing praises to God and reading the Bible – meditating on Scripture – does put joy in our hearts in spite of problems and pain.
A careful study of the lives of people in the Bible demonstrate that life is full of difficulties. For those who look to the Lord and depend on Him, we realize that His grace, mercy and love guide us and bring us joy, assuring us that we do not travel life’s journey alone.
“We are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. For I am persuaded that neither death nor life… nor things present nor things to come… shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ” (Romans 8:37–39).
Remember that our hope is not based on circumstances, but on Christ. We grow through trials and adversities, making our faith in God sure.