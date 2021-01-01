Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ve had a best friend since our days in kindergarten as very little girls, and we’re now both older teenagers. Obviously, we have a lot in common, and we care about each other’s feelings. We’ve gotten along great over the years, and I’d say that she’s my best friend for sure.
Well, two months ago, my best friend started dating a guy, and she miraculously became an instant flake. What I mean by this is that anytime we have plans, it seems she might cancel them at the last moment! It could be an hour or less before we are supposed to meet somewhere in person, or even when we are talking on the phone, and she will drop me instantly to talk to her boyfriend whenever he calls her.
I feel like my long-standing friendship with her has been replaced by this new relationship of hers, and my feelings are hurt as a result.
I’m shocked because we had talked about this very topic in detail prior to either one of us beginning to date boys. We even went so far as to make a pact that we wouldn’t let our friendship suffer or change because of a guy that either one of us might be interested in.
So now what can I do about this? I really want to know why she has changed so very much
— Sidelined Friend,
via email
Dear Sidelined Friend: I think it’s time the two of you girls have a heart-to-heart talk about the nature of this situation.
Gently remind her of the pact, and let her honestly know how you feel. Mention that you feel she needs to respect the plans that you have made with her in advance and not to cancel at the last minute.
If she won’t do that, stop making plans with her, at least for the time being. This does not mean that you girls won’t still be good friends or be going on social outings together in the future, but it will send her a message for the time being that she needs to think about her behavior and earn back your trust.
Start talking to your other friends, and make social plans with them to fill the void in your social schedule. Don’t rely solely on your best friend to make you feel complete.