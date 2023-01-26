Dear Abby:

I have a moral and ethical dilemma. I nominated a co-worker for a benefit through our company. The person was awarded what I consider to be a good sum ($5,000) for replacement hearing aids.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Tostensen hosts District 1 town hall meeting

Tostensen hosts District 1 town hall meeting

The first of three town hall meetings hosted by Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen attracted a crowd of about 60 people Tuesday, with little criticism expressed during the hour-long meeting.