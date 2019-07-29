From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a 10th-grader trying to live in such a way that my friends will ask me why I believe in Jesus, but many of them don’t even believe that there is a Heaven. How can I convince them?
— H.D.
Dear H.D.: The apostle Paul appeared before King Agrippa and presented the truth of Jesus Christ, but the king said, “You almost persuade me to become a Christian” (Acts 26:28), but not even Paul could convince him. Our job as Christians is to tell others about Jesus Christ and the hope we have because of His death on the cross for our sins. God sent His Son who gave everything — His very life’s blood — His last breath — and His lasting promise — to purchase the souls of men, women, and children for the kingdom of Heaven. Jesus rose from the grave by the power of God to confirm Heaven’s reality. Believing in Christ settles the question about Heaven.
Many young people are convinced that life after death is just a myth and because of it they live in darkness and despair; without hope. While young people may not give life after death serious thought because they are young, healthy, and energetic, it doesn’t mean that life after death is not a reality. They fool themselves, because it is something everyone will face someday.
The greatest discovery we will ever make is to know the love of God, which was fully demonstrated by His Son’s sacrifice on the cross for us. This is the power that transforms man’s myth into Christ’s truth. Jesus did not die on the cross for people’s sin so that we would believe in Heaven — but that we would believe in Him. Heaven does not save souls — it collects them.