From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What does it mean when the Bible says that those who believe in Jesus Christ are not of this world?
— A.S.
Dear A.S.: Believers in Jesus — those who have been saved and obey God’s Word — are members of God’s kingdom. The Bible says that the kingdom of God is within them. While good citizens (many who are believers in Christ) give allegiance to their country, Christians also give ultimate allegiance to the highest authority — Almighty God — while still living in an alien world as pilgrims and strangers.
The world as it is known is under the rule and reign of the prince of this world — Satan. But from the cross of Christ, Jesus has conquered Satan, and all those who have accepted Jesus as Lord have been reconciled to God who reigns as King in their hearts.
Jesus dwells within the believer through His Holy Spirit and He desires that all people know the joy of His great salvation. The crucified and risen King has all authority, and His indwelling Spirit is greater than Satan and his demon powers. “He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world” (1 John 4:4).
The signs of the Kingdom are not political, although they may have political implications. Jesus’ signs were given to lead people to faith in Him, not to political reform. Jesus, by His Spirit, draws sinners to the cross, leading men and women to reconciliation with God, which then produces peace in the hearts of those who believe in Him.
His kingdom will one day come to this earth. In the meantime, God reigns supreme over the world, leading it providentially toward His perfect will, and His will is for all people to commit to Christ and live for Him.