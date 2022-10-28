From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve been hurt by a relative through words spoken. It’s like a knife in my heart and I cannot look her in the eyes anymore and don’t want to attend family gatherings because it’s so uncomfortable knowing what she said. As a Christian, I should be able to overlook this, but I can’t. Though she’s wrong, I feel I’m wrong harboring this feeling.
– H.H.
Dear H.H.: We hear so many times, “He or she is a strong Christian.” Inside, however, that person may be very weak, wounded by others. Not knowing what is behind a broken heart, we should encourage each other and forgive. The Lord told the Apostle Paul, “‘My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore most gladly I will rather boast in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in needs, in persecutions, in distresses, for Christ’s sake. For when I am weak, then I am strong” (2 Corinthians 12:9–10).
We can persevere with a “knife in our heart” when we allow the Lord to correct us and show us how we can be a blessing even to those who hurt us.
When we are weak and powerless, when we lack wisdom, God will supply it. He does this through His Word, when we fall to our knees and ask God to take over.
Believers in Christ have the heavenly resource of God’s powerful Word. When we’re unsure whether or not something is wrong, we must ask ourselves: Does this glorify God? Does what I’m experiencing and my reaction to it draw me closer to God? Honest answers will lead us to the answers found in Scripture.
