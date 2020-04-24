From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My parents have grounded me because I hang out with guys who don’t go to church. How can I be a witness to them if I never have contact with them? If I withdraw from them, they will think I’m judging them. Doesn’t the Bible say that Jesus spent lots of time with sinners?
— W.C.
Dear W.C.: Jesus interacted with sinners, because all are sinners, but He did not allow the social group to conform Him to its ways. He seized every opportunity to present spiritual truth and lead souls from death to life. Our social contacts should be opportunities to share our faith with those who do not yet know Christ.
The architect of popular culture is none other than Satan. He is the chief designer and chief marketer, and he has been branding worldliness since the beginning of time. His methods are shifty and constantly in motion, changing fads and trends to keep the world running in circles, trying to keep up with the latest and greatest. This is a deadly path.
Believers in Christ are to be light to unbelievers, but they must also distance themselves from worldly living.
Some will think it is “peculiar,” just as many others will secretly admire those who stand strong. Some friends will drift away, feeling uncomfortable because Christians are not comfortable with ungodly behavior. This may lead to forms of persecution and rejection, but Christians will accept this with patience and in the spirit of love, because this is how to be conformed to the image of Christ.
God uses this testimony to draw people to His saving message. Therefore, flee the influence of worldly friends and conform in loving obedience to Christ who has called us to live according to His holy standards. Accept rejection if its purpose is to ultimately glorify God.