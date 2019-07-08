From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Are the stories true of people dying, going to Heaven, and then coming back to tell about their experiences?
— P.D.
Dear P.D.: Best-selling books and blockbuster movies have been read and seen about people dying and coming back to life and telling about Heaven. There was much excitement, curiosity and confusion. Someone said, “No one has ever come back from the grave to speak of Heaven.”
This is true with one exception. His name is Jesus Christ. He left His glorious home in Heaven with God the Father and came to earth for one purpose. To demonstrate His magnificent love for mankind, He laid aside His glory and came as a humble baby. He lived thirty-three years and walked on earth to give us the hope of Heaven and the assurance of Heaven and said, “In my Father’s house are many rooms. ... I go to prepare a place for you” (John 14:2, ESV).
Then Jesus died, but He stayed in the grave only three days and was risen to new life.
Jesus is going to once again descend from Heaven and take out of this world those who have received His message and repented of sin. He said, “I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also” (John 14:3, ESV).
This is a glorious promise and one that every person can rely on if they belong wholly to the Lord Jesus Christ.
Scripture does not promise an earthly glimpse into Heaven. The most important thing for us is to know Christ while we still live; otherwise we will only know Him as Judge in death. Seek Christ and He will meet you in your need. “Come to Me ... and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28).