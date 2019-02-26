From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am from a Middle Eastern religion and recently moved to America. I have been introduced to Christianity through many of my co-workers, many of them very nice. But when I ask about their faith, they often talk about being born twice. Their explanations are a bit confusing. What does that mean?
— M.F.
Dear M.F.: The Bible says “Unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God” (John 3:3). This is a wonderful verse taken from the lips of Jesus. He was talking to a man by the name of Nicodemus who had sought Him out. He, too, wanted clarification on things he had heard. Nicodemus believed in God but not His Son. The heart of God is blessed when people inquire about the truth He has given to the world.
While we cannot fully explain the mystery of physical birth, we accept its wonder, and we accept the fact of new life. What is it, then, that keeps us from accepting the reality and wonder of spiritual rebirth — of being “born again”? To those who have experienced it or seen it happen in others, it is just as real as physical birth.
Just as surely as God implants the life cell in the tiny seed that produces the mighty oak ... as surely as He instills the heartbeat in the life of the tiny infant yet unborn ... as surely as He puts motion into the planets, stars, and heavenly bodies — so He implants His divine life in the hearts of those who earnestly seek Him through Christ.
This is not conjecture; it is fact. Those who have not yet accepted Christ as Savior are cheating themselves out of the greatest, most revolutionary experience known to any human being. By a prayer of faith they can ask Christ into their life right now. He will come in, and they will be born again!