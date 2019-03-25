From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a young mother with four children under 10 years old. My friends at church criticize me because I do not work outside the home or attend their women’s Bible studies and help with their various ministries. They tell me I should be working as they do. I do try to be available to my neighbors when they are in need but feel that my first responsibility is to my children. Am I wrong by declining other opportunities for service?
— A.M.
Dear A.M.: Alan Redpath, the great preacher and pastor of the Moody Church in Chicago, had a plaque on the wall of his study that said, “Beware of the barrenness of a busy life.” Many people see their activities as the most important and are offended when others will not come alongside to help. People should be cautious about insisting that their calling is someone else’s calling. It takes strength not to succumb to peer pressure. We must all listen to what God is “calling” us to do and not mistake His voice for someone else’s.
Mothers have enormous responsibilities in caring for their families. The Bible has a lot to say about the hearts of godly mothers. A “mother tenderly cares for her own children” (1 Thessalonians 2:7, NASB).
Everyone is responsible for their own decisions in life and they have the opportunity to instill in their children a sense of responsibility. Mothers can greatly influence children’s attitudes — good or bad. They can help build character in their children. Most mothers will admit that motherhood is a full-time job. The influence of a mother upon the lives of her children cannot be measured. They know and absorb her example and attitudes when it comes to questions of honesty, temperance, kindness and integrity. “Her children rise up and call her blessed” (Proverbs 31:28)