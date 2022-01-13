From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why does the Bible say that Christians should be a “peculiar” people? If my friends think I’m weird, they won’t have anything to do with me. How can that help me be a witness for Jesus?
– B.D.
Dear B.D.: The word “peculiar” can mean many things, but the best definition is being distinctive; being an individual, not a follower.
Being a Christian means that we as individuals have given our lives to Jesus — completely. It means that we live by the ideals that set a pattern for living — to obey the Lord in all things. It means having an attitude and lifestyle distinctive from the world. Some may be disturbed by the Bible’s use of the word “peculiar” but if the truth were known, many watching from afar secretly admire the strength it takes to come out from the crowd and be different. It doesn’t mean that we should be sanctimonious or weird.
Christians are sinners saved by the grace of God and our testimonies should reflect the characteristics of Christ; showing love to those who may poke fun or put us down for the way we live among them. The unbelieving world should see our testimony lived out daily because it just may point them to the Savior.
Students often talk about being independent and doing things their way, never stopping to consider that they often practice the most rigid conformity in dress, in speech, in moral attitudes and in thinking. They simply reflect what others are doing around them. Sometimes they follow fashion at the expense of integrity because they don’t want to be an outsider or be different, yet they boast of being individuals.
God wants us to use our lives to influence others toward God’s truth, not the other way around.