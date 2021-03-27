Dear Dr. Wallace:
I need your help and advice. Two years ago, when I was 16, I gave birth to a baby boy. Because of my age, I couldn’t handle the responsibility of raising a child, so I gave up my son for adoption. Of course, as time goes by, I regret my decision in different ways. Sometimes, I feel melancholy, and other times, I suffer from nightmares where I see a little boy walking through a field all alone looking scared.
I want to know if my baby is doing well these days, and sometimes, I even have fantasies about trying to get my baby back. Do you know if either one of these two things is possible?
— Melancholy Birth Mother, via email
Dear Melancholy Birth Mother: I truly understand your heartfelt concerns, but I don’t think getting your son back is a realistic expectation. Nor do I believe this would be a good decision for your son at this point.
Parental responsibility is always putting your child’s needs above your own. Now your son is over 2 years old and has fully bonded with adoptive parents. To wrench him out of the only home he’s ever known and away from the parents he loves and trusts would be deeply traumatizing.
By all means, discuss your feelings with a social worker or a person at the center you used when you originally put your son up for adoption. Trust me: Your feelings these days are not unique, and those professionals who deal with adoptions on a regular basis will have the skills and tools to help you through the second thoughts you are having right now.
Be thankful your son is in a loving home. You can discuss with a professional when and if you should attempt to contact the parents to see if you can play a role in your son’s life, but be prepared to hear that it might be best to wait a bit longer to introduce yourself to him.
Finally, take comfort in the fact you did what you felt was best for your son at that time. You truly loved him enough to make the tough decision to put his interests ahead of yours. That’s a sign of true love and makes you a wonderful mother.