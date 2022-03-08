Teens:
Our Tuesday series today will feature home preparedness, due to the current world conditions. Our upcoming series that will feature internet and streaming overuse and addiction will be moved to early spring so that we can study, evaluate and integrate the vast amount of information on that topic we recently received as a result of announcing it as a future series topic. We thank all organizations and individuals who provided submissions on this topic to this column. We surely will have some of the most cutting-edge, current information included with our future columns. Next week we plan to publish the first installment of our next series, one that will deal with the effects of excessive internet use and screen time on the well-being of users.
As we’ve seen with the changing geopolitical landscape and current war in Ukraine, we all must prepare for more than just natural disasters like hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes and tornadoes.
Every homeowner and occupant of a dwelling should make it a priority in these fast-changing times to prepare their home area for potential strife that might arise at any time, for any reason. Here are some key areas to consider:
• Be sure to have a backup generator. Once electricity goes down, a source of power to recharge cellphones will be urgently needed. Also be sure to have multiple flashlights and several sets of fresh batteries to power each and every device you might need during a power outage.
• A large stockpile of fresh water is paramount and is the foundation of any preparedness plan. A local water supply may or may not be operational during a disaster, so having extra water on hand is essential. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a half-gallon of fresh water for each person, for each day during the length of a disaster period.
• Be sure to have enough food and water supply for any and all family pets. This is an often-overlooked area of necessity. Dry pet food is easily stored, so be sure to always have at least a month’s rations in reserve.
• Set up communication plans with family, friends, loved ones and neighbors in advance. Also designate a community meeting place in advance for those who live on your street or in your immediate area. An additional safety measure is when numbers of people can gather to provide one another support on manpower and communications during times of disaster. The key here is to set all of this up in advance.
• Be sure to have all emergency telephone numbers printed out on a laminated piece of paper so that they can be reached during times of disaster. Be sure to include local fire departments, police departments, hospitals and even fire alarm system companies.
• Have an exit plan in mind in advance. Take a look around your local community. Be aware of which roads are available as access routes out of the area in case of emergency. There may be back roads or unused roads that you’re not necessarily aware of, which could be most helpful during times of a natural disaster or even a human-caused disaster, such as war, a power grid going down or any other calamity. All residents of the local community should be aware of each and every exit route from their community and be prepared to take the safest and quickest route to shelter for assistance if and when the time should ever come.
• Remain pragmatic, calm and rational during times of crisis. This of course is easier said than done but staying focused and in the moment is helpful on multiple levels. Find tasks to work on to make things better. Don’t sit and dwell on the problem after it happens. Focus instead on what steps you and those around you can take to improve the situation and provide safety, shelter and resources for all of those in need.
We need to look no further than the citizens of Ukraine to see just how quickly an idyllic life can turn into one of sheer survival within days or even hours. Realize that the same preparedness that we all should be doing regularly to protect against weather disasters can also be modified and enhanced to help us prepare for a local or even national loss of power and communications for a period. Plan ahead, and plan together with your neighbors and those near you. Help those who need to build stockpiles of fresh water and food, like older adults who may not yet have these things in place.
In the end, we are all responsible for our own safety and well-being in times of crisis. Yes, governments both local and national will do everything they can, but those individuals and first responders can’t be everywhere all at once. Do your part to be part of your local preparation plan and to help those around you do the same.