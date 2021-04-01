Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a confused 16-year-old guy, and I really need your advice if possible. My story might be common to an experienced person like you who has received many letters on dating and relationships over the years.
My very good buddy is now dating my ex-girlfriend! He didn’t steal her away from me or anything like that, so he and I are still friends.
My girl and I actually broke up because I told her that I needed some time to get my life together: My parents divorced in the middle of this pandemic and my grandmother has also recently passed away, so my home life has been very difficult, to say the least.
I liked this girl, but I couldn’t say that I loved her at that time. But then the day I found out that my good friend was dating her, I came to realize I do love her very, very much. Now I’m confused on what I should do. Should I call her and tell her that I love her and want her back?
I’m nearly positive that she still loves me, so I’m really confused about what to do from here. If she returns to me, then I’m sure my friendship with my best friend will be really strained or even over.
— Now Regretful, via email
Dear Now Regretful: Do nothing to encourage your former girlfriend and your best friend to end their relationship at this time.
Do your best to spend time with other friends and date other girls when possible. Believe it or not, the odds are very much in your favor that at the ages you all are right now, they will date for a relatively short period of time.
If (and ideally for you, when) the time comes that your ex-girlfriend and your best friend stop their romance, then you’ll have a great opportunity to check in with her to see if she’d consider going out with you again.
I’d suggest that if this opportunity presents itself, you might wish to thank her for giving you the time to deal with your family issues. You could also tell her that you wished you could have dated her when she was with your friend, but that you respected each of them and your friendship with each enough to wish them well.