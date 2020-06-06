Dear Dr. Wallace:
I recently caught a fantastic break and got the chance of a lifetime to date my dream girl just after she broke up with her boyfriend. The timing was perfect, and I was thrilled to go out with her. I asked her right away, in January, to go to the movies with me, and she said yes. We went out a few times, and it was wonderful. We enjoy each other’s company, and we laugh and talk a lot together. But a month ago, just after the last time we went out, she told me but she didn’t want to date me anymore. Now I’m really confused because I did nothing different. A friend of mine just told me he heard she’s dating her old boyfriend again. What can I do about this?
— Head Over Heels, via email
Dear Head Over Heels: You experienced some wonderful times with a person you’ve called your dream girl. Leave it that way. She’s now told you she isn’t interested in continuing a relationship with you.
Couples do get back together after a breakup sometimes — and some break up for a second time. Chances are good that she would go out with you again if she were to become single and back on the dating market again. Don’t do anything rash to jeopardize that chance. I suggest you tell her you’re disappointed but you respect her wishes. Tell her you’ll miss her, as this will be the last thing in her mind when and if she thinks about you in the future.
In the meantime, I suggest you return to finding a few new casual dates to keep your mind off your breakup. Who knows, you might discover a new dream girl.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m dating a guy who I knew back in my high school days. He had gone out with another girl in our high school, too, but they recently broke up. The other day, his girlfriend called me and said that if I continue dating him, she’s going to “kick my butt.”
This really got me upset, so I asked my boyfriend to let his ex-girlfriend know that she should act like a lady, not a cage fighter. To my amazement, my boyfriend thought it would be awesome to have two women fighting over him! In fact, he admitted it would be a complete turn-on for him to watch. He even said he liked the idea and that he would pledge his loyalty to the winner.
This isn’t my idea of a good relationship. I thought I really liked this guy, but now I’m not sure what I should do. I guess he could be kidding about this, but his tone of voice didn’t seem to me like he was kidding.
— Lady, Not a Pugilist, via email
Dear Lady, Not A Pugilist: Your new boyfriend likely has an ego problem caused by a lack of maturity. His comments to you are completely undignified. Do yourself a big favor by telling him you have given this a lot of thought and decided his ex would suit him better.
Wish him well, and tell him if she ever goes professional in the cage to leave you two tickets, as you’ll be interested to watch the event — with a new guy at your side.