From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Our country is in a very bad way. People are more inclined to let the government pay them for not working while employers are begging people to work! So it makes me especially angry for my husband, who is a very hard worker, to have lost his job during this critical time. He is completely defeated and I am at a loss with how to help him.
— W.W.
Dear W.W.: A person’s self-esteem is often tied to his/her work. Losing a job can be very traumatic. When someone is laid off or fired, it can have a serious psychological effect. In our culture, men and women often define themselves by the jobs they hold. If you listen closely, you’ll hear people be introduced by their name, followed closely by their job title. This usually happens when their work is in a field that is highly visible or exciting. But a person’s job tells you nothing about a person’s character or value.
It is wise to help others understand that personal worth is not tied to a job. Many people have lost one job only to find that this was God’s way of redirecting their lives. Be an encourager by pointing to God, acknowledging His provision for those who will look to Him as the Source of all things.
This can also be an important time for spiritual growth. If a person is not a believer in Christ, losing a job could be God’s way of getting one’s attention, opening the way to consider the need for salvation and for God’s direction in life. For those who know the Lord, pray that they will rely on the Lord to reveal the next step in life, because He promises never to leave or forsake us (Hebrews 13:5).