Dear Harriette:
I’ve been dealing with motivation issues at my summer job working as a ball boy at a tennis tournament. Recently, there has been a massive overhaul in the ball boy rules, and as a result, the tournament administration is requiring veterans to try out again. For some reason, I have no motivation to try out, and I am not sure if it is out of pure laziness, my fundamental disagreement with the administration, or if I no longer want to be a ball boy. Do you have any advice for how I can understand the reasoning behind my lack of motivation?
— Tennis Boy
Dear Tennis Boy: Sometimes when you are in the position of “veteran,” having been in a role for an extended period of time, it can be hard to accept that you, too, have to participate in change. Somehow you believe that you should be given a pass, since you already know the ropes. I get it.
But the reality is, you are not above the law of your job. You have to fall in line, whether or not you want to. To make it easier on yourself, recognize that you do believe you should be given a pass. That allows you to accept your personal view.
Next, think about how important it is for your organization to make sure that everyone who fills this role should be capable. To ensure that and to exercise impartiality, the tournament wants everyone to pass the same test.