Dear Dr. Wallace:
You told a 16-year-old boy that he should see a doctor because he was concerned about losing his hair. Hair loss is a natural occurrence, especially for men. My father was a handsome man, and now he is totally bald. Many men with partial heads of hair shave their scalps just to get that desirable bald look!
Why did you advise this boy to seek help when hair loss is natural, and a lot of us women think bald men are handsome?
— Baldhead-Loving Grandma, via email
Dear Baldhead-Loving Grandma: It’s highly unlikely that a 16-year-old boy was losing his hair because of a natural occurrence. The boy was concerned that disease or stress could have been his problem, even if his parents were not alarmed. That’s why I recommended that he see a doctor immediately.
I’m sure your father was a handsome man, but I’m fairly sure he didn’t begin his baldness at age 16. I agree that some men truly enjoy sporting the look of baldness. There are also many women who love the rugged look of a handsome bald man!
Dear Dr. Wallace: My mother and father were both born in Eastern Europe. Over there, some women do not shave their legs. When my parents immigrated to the United States, my mother followed her old country’s tradition and did not shave her legs in America either. To be honest, her legs look terrible to me. I know this isn’t exactly nice to say about my mother, but I have to be honest, and it’s true. As soon as I saw the first tiny hair on my leg, I immediately shaved it off with my dad’s shaving cream and razor.
My mother is still a young woman. She is only 37. I keep trying to get her to shave her legs, but she is stubborn and still won’t do it. All of my friends think my mother is a super nice lady and a great cook, but they are also very aware and conscious of her hairy legs. Most don’t say anything to me, but one of my closest friends did ask me what was up.
I know there’s nothing you can do to get my mom to shave her legs, but maybe if you print my letter, she will finally realize she is now an American, and American women almost never have hairy legs. Other than that, my mother is close to perfect because she is a super sweet and supportive woman who has a great personality!
— Hairless-Legged Daughter, via email
Dear Hairless Legged Daughter: I’m on your mom’s side. There are traditions in this country more basic than shaving! The right to live one’s life as one sees fit is one of them. Maybe the majority of American women do shave their legs, but there are, for various reasons, some out there that also do not shave their legs. Your mother is definitely not alone here.
This is not a serious matter, but I do heartily note the fact that, in your opinion, you have a nearly perfect mother. This is relevant and most important! She wouldn’t be nearly so wonderful if she were less herself. Most teens go through a phase where they’re embarrassed by their parents in some way, so if it’s any consolation, you’re not alone, even though this is a relatively obscure reason compared with what most teens would come up with.
The best cure for your “problem” is to concentrate on all of your mother’s good qualities and stop worrying about what doesn’t really matter — the hair on her legs.