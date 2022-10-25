Dear Abby:

My aunt is a money-hungry, conniving thief. From the time I was a baby, she always bought me gifts. But when her parents (my grandparents) died, she literally stole more than $200,000 from them. She claims my grandfather willed it all to her, which is not true because he detested her. She promised my mom $5,000 when she retired.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Local Elder Law Attorney helps clients share the gifts of planning

Local Elder Law Attorney helps clients share the gifts of planning

Local Elder Law Attorney Debbie Britt has become a trusted legal resource in the Golden Isles since moving her practice here in 2016. She combines her 32 years’ experience as a practicing Georgia attorney with her love of people and community to provide a caring experience for her Elder Law …