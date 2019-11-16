Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m not a teenager, but I still read your column regularly. Since I’ve done a nice job of messing my life up, I might be able to help to keep a few teens from messing up theirs. Teens are at a very impressionable age, and it’s easy for them to do the wrong thing because their friends are doing it. Let’s hope my story will help them become independent thinkers and not group thinkers who always follow the herd.
When I was 15, I started hanging around a group of older guys who were up to no good. Because I wanted to be just like they were, I started drinking beer and smoking pot. By the time I was 16, my drug use included cocaine, PCP and even heroin. Soon after my 16th birthday, I quit high school so I could devote more time to hanging around with my friends, drinking alcohol and doing drugs.
On my 17th birthday, I was busted with some friends for robbing a liquor store. We needed money for drugs. When I was 21, I was busted for robbing a string of gas stations in the Chicago area. That’s why I’m now in prison. In one of those robberies, I used my gun as a weapon when a gas station worker resisted my demand for money. I shot him in the arm.
I’ve had some time in prison to look at my past and think about my future. I can say for a fact that my involvement with drugs landed me behind bars, but I’ve had to learn the hard way, and, with the grace of God, I will never use drugs again. I still have some time to serve, but in a few more years, I could be eligible for parole. I’ve made great strides in my thinking and have made use of the time I have been incarcerated.
— My Bad Decisions Still Sting, in prison
Dear My Bad Decisions: Thank you for caring about other young people and for taking the time to write out your story. When someone is open and honest about his or her mistakes, others who listen may be spared having to learn the same lessons the hard way.