From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I always thought I would know when I would begin to grow old, but until my children told me I was now an old man, I hadn’t even considered it. How does one prepare to grow old?
— O.M.
Dear O.M.: Old age comes on gradually. Middle age fades into the distance as the mature years reveal themselves: forgetting a good friend’s name, almost everyone else seems younger, being granted a senior discount without having to prove it.
More serious are the larger steps: a slow but inexorable decline in energy, illnesses that easily could end in disability, frequently attending funerals of friends.
“Most of my middle-aged patients are in denial,” a doctor said. “They think they’ll always be able to play strenuous sports or continue working 12 hours a day. Someday they’ll be old, and they won’t like it because they aren’t emotionally prepared for it.”
What a staggering thought: not prepared! The Bible warns us to be prepared. “Remember your Creator before the silver cord is loosed. ... Then the dust will return to the earth as it was, and the spirit will return to God who gave it” (Ecclesiastes 12:6-7).
Preparation for old age is important, but more important is preparation to return to our Maker, God the Creator of our bodies, minds, spirits and souls. The wise writer wraps up the 12th chapter of Ecclesiastes and declares: “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God and keep His commandments, for this is man’s all. For God will bring every work into judgment, including every secret thing, whether good or evil” (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14).
As long as there is breath in the body it is not too late to get right with God, but even better to do it while young, to enjoy the fellowship with Him and be in a right standing with God the Savior throughout life.