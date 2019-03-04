Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 18, and my boyfriend is 19. We’ve been dating for over two years, and we love each other and plan to get married soon. The only problem with our relationship is his mother, who happens to despise me because he had previously been dating a girl his family loved. To top things off, he dumped her to start dating me.
At the moment, it’s so bad that his mother refuses to talk to me and will not even allow me to enter her house. My fiance is an only child and likely qualifies as a mama’s boy. When I try to get him to patch things up between his mother and me, he just smiles and says that his mother is a dominant woman who sees things only one way. He says it is pointless to try to change her mind.
Well, I’m dominant too, and I’m tired of being treated like a second-class citizen or worse. I called his mother recently on the telephone, used a nice tone of voice and tried to make peace, but she immediately hung up on me after calling me a terrible name. In your opinion, how important is it for my fiance’s mother to accept me?
— Out of the Circle of Trust, via email
Out Of The Circle: It is extremely important that your fiance’s mother accepts you, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that she must like you; it means that she should at least be respectful and courteous to you when in your company. She’s an experienced adult and should know better. It is unconscionable that she would call you a terrible name. Life is too short to be subjected to such abuse. You’re definitely in the midst of a dilemma. You would face a long lifetime of avoiding your future husband’s mother if you simply ignore the situation as it is. I suggest you ask your fiance to arrange a meeting with both his mother and his father together with you to talk things over and a civilized way. Such a meeting could clear the air and would at least put your future mother-in-law in front of you with another adult present to keep the peace. Win or lose, after this meeting, you’ll be in a better place to evaluate your long-term options regarding both your relationship and this family situation.