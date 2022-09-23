Dear Dr. Wallace:

Is it true that some schools have stopped the zero period, and if so, why? I had friends that used to like to take “zero period” classes before the pandemic hit, but now they all tell me that zero period classes are gone for the time being.

More from this section

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

Richard Hathaway was leaning toward voting in favor of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the November general election, but he wanted more information how the money would be spent.