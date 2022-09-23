Is it true that some schools have stopped the zero period, and if so, why? I had friends that used to like to take “zero period” classes before the pandemic hit, but now they all tell me that zero period classes are gone for the time being.
Since you used to work in schools, do you think zero period classes are a good idea or not?
— Curious About This, via email
Dear Curious About This: Many states in the past did indeed offer a few classes during what was called “zero period,” which meant that these classes began and ended before the school’s normal first period classes were scheduled to begin. Some even started as early as 7:00 a.m., with others starting at 7:15 a.m. or even 7:30 a.m.
However, since the pandemic hit, many schools have scrapped the idea of zero period classes, and some states like California have passed laws stating public schools can’t start before 8:30 a.m. There are several factors behind this decision, including student fatigue and even a shortage of teachers.
Back in the day, I was fine with just one or two classes being offered at a time earlier than the usual school day began, but if I were on a high school campus today, I’d agree that giving up zero periods is a good idea. Why? Both the teacher shortage and social media play into my reasoning. Today’s teens spend more time viewing and posting to social media, streaming, texting and interacting with others than they ever did decades ago. For this reason, they stay awake longer into the evenings, and this makes attending a zero-period class all the more challenging for them.
Our goal as educators is to always put students in the best and most reasonable position to succeed with their studies and ability to learn and comprehend their lessons. Zero period does not fit well with these goals.
Dear Dr. Wallace: Why do some people hoard certain animals, especially cats? My friend and I just watched a television program about people who keep way too many pets at their homes, and then their living spaces become gross and unsanitary!
Why in the world would anyone do this? We were both stunned to see just how unusual this type of behavior is. It actually made us feel worse after the show was over than before we watched it. We never knew this type of situation really existed. We simply could not believe our eyes!
— We Like Pets, but That’s Way Too Many, via email
Dear We Like Pets, But That’s Way Too Many: It can often be that persons who “rescue” and keep dozens and dozens of pets like cats or dogs are subconsciously trying to compensate for some other aspect of their lives and/or mental health. Loneliness is often a prime reason, and some of these people get a sense of worth or self-esteem by believing that they are doing a good thing by “saving” as many pets as they can.
However, as you saw, often a desire to do a good deed can go too far and then all parties involved are actually put at risk of illness or disease.