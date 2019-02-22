From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Most people I know believe they will go to Heaven someday. My friends claim that salvation is totally free and all that is necessary is to take it. Can this really be true — surely there must be some exchange?
— S.S.
Dear S.S.: Preparing for Heaven is much like going on a journey. First, we must decide we want to go there. Next, we must prepare for the trip by making things ready, even purchasing a ticket. We may say, “How is it possible to purchase a ticket to Heaven?” Others may ask, “How can we be good enough to be accepted into Heaven never having darkened the door of a church?” Still some may rely on the fact that they do volunteer work and give to the needy in hopes that good works will assure them of a place in Heaven.
The Bible says none of these will suffice, because the ticket to Heaven is expensive — far too expensive for any human being to afford.
Does that mean we can never go there? No — and the reason is because Someone else has already purchased the ticket for us. That person is Jesus Christ, and the price He paid was His own blood, shed on the Cross for us.
Now He offers us the ticket to Heaven free and fully paid! Why refuse it? Why try some other way? Jesus’ invitation is still open: “Let him who thirsts come. Whoever desires, let him take the water of life freely” (Revelation 22:17).
There is a transaction that takes place because this free gift is offered to those who are willing to repent of sin and turn to Christ. We turn from something to Someone and exchange sin for salvation. God’s Holy Spirit makes this possible. Receive Him today.