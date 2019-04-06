From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There is a lot said today about there being many ways to Heaven. Even some Christians embrace many things that they used to oppose. Does God permit this? I thought God never changed?
— H.C.
Dear H.C.: Jesus never changes (Hebrews 13:8). Christians are people like everyone else except they have been redeemed by the love and grace of Christ and forgiven by His own sacrifice on the cross for mankind.
The Bible is God’s Word and that also never changes. Jesus spoke of two roads. Every person will have to choose which way they will go.
“Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it” (Matthew 7:13-14).
This word “narrow” is offensive to many. We live in an age of tolerance, except tolerance for what Jesus commands in Scripture. Society today tells us to “believe anything you want to believe.”
Let’s apply that principle and see how it works out. Suppose the astronauts blast off in a rocket and get on the wrong path and in the wrong orbit. Would Houston controllers respond, “Oh, that’s all right; there are a number of pathways to lead them to their destination.” No. The world would never see them again — they would be lost forever. They must follow precise laws; all nature is governed by them.
People have no authority to lower the standards that have been put in place by the God of the universe and the Savior of men’s souls. There is no bargaining with Him.
We cannot work our way to Heaven. We cannot buy our way to Heaven. Heaven is the realm of God and He desires all people to come to Him.