From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Time moves so fast that there is little chance to rest from one activity before having to prepare for another, with no time for reflection. Is chasing time a normal cycle of life?
— B.P.
Dear B.P.: We all have exactly the same number of minutes in a day. How will we use them? The Bible tells us that life is a vapor and appears for a little time and then vanishes away (James 4:14). Each person has a day, an hour, a minute and we are accountable to God for the way we use our time.
Most people’s lives are filled with responsibilities: jobs that help keep food on the table, getting children to school and related activities, and fulfilling family responsibilities and being faithful friends. These are all right and necessary, but there is nothing more important than finding time for God. Many people relegate God to spare time, but find very little of it. We should not give God the leftovers.
Jesus said, “Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you” (Matthew 6:33).
What are “these things” that will be added? The necessities of life and God’s blessing. When God is placed first, He helps us prioritize. That is why some have contentment and others are constantly trying to find it. God deserves the best minutes of our day.
The Bible warns that we should be prepared to meet God at all times. Once a moment passes it can never be reclaimed. We must evaluate how we spend time and be willing to give up some activities that add only stress to life. No one can afford to be too busy for God. Allow Him to allocate your time as His own and He will “strengthen (and) settle you” (1 Peter 5:10, KJV).