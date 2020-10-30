Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m almost 17 and am already at a weight that makes me fit into the “obese” category on a body mass index chart.
I hate the weight I’ve gained over the past few years, but I know why this has happened. It’s because I am a compulsive overeater. It’s nothing for me to eat an entire pie or carton of ice cream in one sitting. I’d have three or more hamburgers at every visit I made to a fast food restaurant.
Many friends have encouraged me to join an overeaters anonymous meeting. I did, and it was one of my best moves. I would like to give the following test to other overweight teens who might be out there, as I’d like to help even a few of them, if I can. I silently suffered by not mentioning a word to anyone for years. So, now that I’m making great progress with my personal situation, I’d like to try to pay it forward to others.
Teens, if you feel you have an eating disorder, please take the following questionnaire. If you answer yes to two or more of the questions, you could be a compulsive overeater, and you might be a good candidate to receive help from an organization that provides the compassionate support and encouragement you need to make proactive, positive changes to your habits and your lifestyle. Here they are:
No. 1: Is eating responsible for all kinds of feelings — your highs, your lows, your in-between melancholy moods?
No. 2: Is overeating making you miserable?
No. 3: Are your eating habits interfering with your social life?
No. 4: Does your social life revolve around food?
No. 5: Do you eat normally in front of others in binge when you are alone?
No. 6: Are you constantly thinking about food or losing weight?
No. 7: Do you hate the gym and other activities because of your weight?
No. 8: Do you spend all your money on food?
No. 9: Do you steal money for food?
No. 10: Do you pass up going out or being active because you can’t fit into nice clothes?
No. 11: Do you resent people’s comments and helpful suggestions about the amount of food to eat?
Thanks in advance for sharing this topic with your readers! There are great people out there willing to help any teen or adult who wants assistance.
— Making Positive Changes, via email
Making Positive Changes: I commend and congratulate you on the progress you’ve made so far and for your compassionate concern for others, including teens, who may face challenges similar to yours.
One of the great benefits of living life here in the 21st century is the plethora of resources and programs that are available to anyone needing help with any type of physical, mental or emotional problem.
The success stories I’ve heard through letters to this column share a common theme: a true desire to make a change and the benefit of a social group of individuals who have “been there” to help those working to overcome their challenges.
Teens and readers of all ages, please take advantage of the wonderful support groups available for this issue and for many other life issues that might be holding you back. If you show up, speak up and work hard to learn from and lean on those who have come before you and succeeded, the odds are very good that you can make meaningful, life-altering progress.