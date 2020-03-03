From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My wife and I have spent much of our marriage planning for our children’s future. Is it wrong, now, to begin planning for ours?
— P.P.
Dear P.P: When the NASA Viking landers arrived on Mars, the world exclaimed, “Unbelievable! Magnificent!” The mysterious Red Planet had been penetrated. An ingeniously designed robot which was the result of one billion dollars and the probing minds of hundreds of scientists had accomplished a task that man had dreamed about for generations. Exploring the great mysteries of the universe, trying to predict the quirks of nature, attempting to predict a trend in society or politics are all modern concerns, and took a tremendous amount of planning and preparation.
In the business world people search for ways to improve their efficiency.
On office walls and monitor screens people display slogans like “Plan Ahead” or “Plan Your Work and Work Your Plan.” Corporations hire consultants to help improve their planning. We use calendars to help us stay on schedule. Imagine if no planning took place? People would not make it to doctor appointments, bills would go unpaid, and businesses would collapse.
But what about the greater issue of life, when our busy lives come to an end. Are we prepared for eternity that will last longer than our few years on earth? Many people seldom give this any thought. Much of the world spends hours a day searching for answers, accumulating more knowledge, while ignoring the God of all wisdom, knowledge, truth, and love. It is wise to prepare our children for life; it is right to plan for retirement; but we must never neglect the preparation of the soul that lives for eternity.
This is what Jesus Christ is doing today, preparing a place in Heaven for all those who will answer His call of salvation (John 14:3).