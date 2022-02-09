Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 16 and would like to ask you a question about how you feel teenagers are viewed by society these days. It seems to me that my age group always seems to get a bad rap as being a self-centered, myopic and indulgent generation.
I certainly don’t see things that way at all, and since you supposedly have a lot of experience dealing with young people over many decades, I’m interested in your opinion about today’s teenagers. Specifically, are today’s teenagers better members of society then teens in previous generations, are we basically the same or are we worse and if so, in which ways?
— Teens Rule! via email
Dear Teens Rule!: You might have expected me to come down on today’s version of teenagers, but I don’t see things that way at all. Teens have certainly evolved over the years, but their evolution has basically mirrored the evolution of the society around them.
I’ll also mention that for every teenager who makes the local or national news in a bad way, there are literally hundreds of other stories about other teenagers doing great things that often go unnoticed and unpublicized. Yes, horrific car accidents or terrible drug overdose stories provide salacious news coverage, but quietly, behind the scenes, many teenagers do great volunteer work in their local communities.
Few people know or would guess that teenagers are the ones who do about 30% of all volunteer work that goes on in this nation! They regularly take on extracurricular activities, often sponsored by their schools and assist with tasks varying from assisting elderly and handicapped citizens to doing work to help protect the environment in various ways, including promoting recycling and taking on public land and beach cleanup days.
What’s best to me is that today’s teens truly enjoy and value volunteer work. They work well in groups and motivate and encourage each other to press on to make a difference in the world they will inherit. I must say their environmental and social governance values greatly exceed those of previous generations by a long shot. Yes, they’ve benefited in this regard and received a big boost in awareness via social media, which did not exist decades ago, but their zeal and follow-through grant them high marks in my book.
In short, I’d say that today’s teenagers more than hold their own in comparison to teenagers from days gone by. It’s always hard to create a true and equal way to evaluate and compare different eras, but today’s teens such as yourself deserve respect and gratitude for the way you look at our ever-evolving world.