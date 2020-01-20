Dear Dr. Wallace:
My grandfather keeps telling me that the teens today are wilder and more out of control compared with the good old days when he was a teenager. He says our cellphones, social media, vaping, texting, streaming videos and widespread use of marijuana are all proof of this. Is all of this true? Is Gramps telling it to me straight? I think that since there were no cellphones and not much media back in his day, teens could get away with just about anything! By the way, my Gramps is 88! He said he was a teen from 1945 to 1952 and that he had to “mind his p’s and q’s!” — whatever that means! What do you think about this? Do you have an opinion about how wild teens are now versus way back in the last century?
— Modern Teen,
via email
Dear Modern Teen: The “debate” between generations — whether teens are wilder and more out of control in 2020 than they used to be in the 1940s and ‘50s — is a hollow one. The behavior of today’s teens greatly reflects the behavior of their parents — who were likely teens in the 1990s or so. Each era had its own evolution, creating very different upbringings and vastly different social norms. What I can say for sure is that the teens from years ago had issues with their parents, dating, fitting in, finding a job and wondering if going to college might be possible. So, as you can see, the more things change, the more they stay the same. You are dealing with the world as you see it in the here and now of today. The same was true of your grandfather when he was a young man passing through his teen years. I call it a tie, but it’s truly impossible to compare eras 70 years apart.
Dear Dr. Wallace: Let’s be honest. A lot of teens drink and drive. And I’m one of them. I’m 19 years old and considered to be a responsible social drinker. I’ve never been drunk in my life, and I only have two or three drinks at most when I’m at a party with my friends. Since I don’t have a boyfriend, I drive myself to and from the functions, and often I bring a few of my girlfriends with me. We girls laugh and have a good time in the car on the way to and back from parties. Never once have any of my girlfriends complained about my driving or been afraid to get in the car, because they know I don’t even get tipsy. A lot of my friends do the same thing. We are all very responsible, and we all get good grades and are well liked by our professors at our community college. All I hear from society is, “Don’t drive after you have been drinking.” But what’s the big deal if I’m not drunk and can drive my car without any problems?
— Responsible Social Drinker, via email
“Responsible” Drinker: Even one drink can affect a person’s ability to drive an automobile safely. Alcohol is classified as a depressant drug that acts on the central nervous system, slowing the activities of the brain. Even after one drink, a driver’s foot may slow a fraction of a second during the transfer from the accelerator to the brake pedal. The result could be a tragic accident. Alcohol also has an effect on a driver’s vision. Again, one drink can affect depth perception. The more alcohol that is consumed, the greater the impairment of depth perception and the poorer the peripheral vision becomes, especially with reduced vision at night.
The American Automobile Association confirms that one or two drinks can cause a driver to be impaired.