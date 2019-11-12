Dear Dr. Wallace:
Is it OK to take sexy pictures of myself and send them to my boyfriend? Many of my friends like to do this and don’t seem too worried about it. I’m 17 and already a woman with a new boyfriend, so I’m wondering if it would be a good idea to “keep his engine running” by sending him a moderate amount of photos of me in slightly risque poses? My girlfriends are all encouraging me to do it, and one even said she would take my phone and conduct the photo shoot.
— Unsure, Hartford, Conn.
Dear Unsure: You may be unsure, but I can tell you one thing for sure: Any photos you take and distribute may exist in cyberspace for decades, if not forever. Imagine these hypothetical photos being seen by people you would least want to see them; that is exactly the risk you would be taking if you follow through with this very unwise idea.
Taking part in an activity such as this simply because your girlfriends are doing it is not only illogical but also potentially dangerous to your reputation and future mental health. My advice is to completely pass on this idea. Stay away from this type of activity completely. This is a mistake waiting to happen.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I am very self-conscious about my weight. I try to eat healthy, nutritious foods. That means a lot a fruits and vegetables. I stay away from bread because I’ve heard that most types of bread are terribly fattening. This is a pain because I really like bread and I miss it a lot! Please tell me how bad bread is. Maybe I can sneak a slice or two per week if it’s not too bad.
— Nutritious Eater, via email
Dear Nutritious Eater: Many people believe the myth that bread is fattening, but bread is a nutritious food that should be included in your daily diet. Bread contains an abundance of complex carbohydrates that supply long-lasting energy. It is also loaded with fiber, a much-needed substance that helps in preventing certain cancers.
One slice of bread contains about 100 calories. You can include two or three moderate slices of whole-grain bread in your daily diet, but watch what you put on the bread. Butter and other spreads can be high in calories and should be added in moderation, if at all.