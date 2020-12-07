Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 17 years old, and last year, I switched from drinking cola products to drinking tea, especially cold ice tea. I thought I was being a healthier and more nutrition-conscious person by doing that, but my eldest brother tells me that tea contains just as much caffeine as colas do and that tea is really bad for my health.
Did I make a mistake by making this change? Should I just keep drinking colas? I think they taste so much better than tea does.
— Curious Consumer
Dear CURIOUS CONSUMER: Medical researchers have found that 8 ounces of black or green tea a day can strengthen our immune system, which is our first line of defense against the germs that we are exposed to daily. In this era of COVID-19, we all should strive to keep our immune systems as strong and healthy as possible.
Moderation is the key, in my opinion. Go ahead and reward yourself with a cola drink once in a while, but don’t make it a daily habit. Why? Regular colas are full of sugar, and diet colas have many chemicals in them to create an artificially sweet taste. And as for your brother’s warning, yes, both drinks have caffeine, but a reasonable amount of tea each day is absolutely not bad for your health.
One final suggestion: Learn to drink tea without adding sugar, especially iced tea. It may take you a week or more to get used to the taste, but you’ll soon adapt. And if you again wish to reward yourself once in a while, add a bit of raw honey and a touch of lemon to your cup of hot tea to break up the monotony of pure tea!