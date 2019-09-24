Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 14 and interested in sports. My mom thinks sports are “unladylike,” but my father encourages me to try out for my high school teams. I think I have a decent chance at being successful, as I used to play sports after school with my brothers and the neighborhood boys when I was younger. I feel high school sports are worthwhile because I enjoy the athletic competition, and they serve as an excellent exercise and fitness program.
My dad played high school football so he understands my desire to play sports, but my mom, who is not athletic, wants me to stop being a tomboy and start acting more feminine. She always wants me to dress up in high heels, and she puts a little lipstick on me when we go out to dinner on the weekends. Do you see anything wrong with a girl being interested in playing high school sports?
— Athlete to Be, via email
Dear Athlete: Absolutely not! Many young women love sports and the camaraderie, competition and health benefits they offer.
High school sports also provide opportunities to develop strong leadership qualities and self-confidence. I say go for it, and ask your father to help you practice a bit at home with the sport you ultimately seek to play.
And during your free time on the weekends, don’t forget to spend some quality time with your mother. You can absolutely be a student athlete and a dignified young lady as well.
Dr. Wallace: My dad says he will allow me to date because he thinks I’m a mature young lady. I’m 15, and I agree with him that I’m mature enough to make good decisions when I’m out with a guy. But he will only allow me to go out with guys he pre-approves of and who are no older than 16.
Well, that limits my dating prospects quite a bit. It’s hard enough to find a guy who is my type, especially when all the 17-year-olds at our school are eliminated by his stupid rule. Do you think my dad is being unreasonable? It’s not like I am seeking to date guys who are 21 or older, and, after all, a 17-year-old guy is only two years older than I am. This rule seems ridiculous to me. Don’t you agree?
— Stunted Dating Life, Bellingham, Washington
Dear Stunted Dating Life: Actually, I agree with your father on this one. It’s his household, you are his daughter, and he is entitled to set his own rules for you — especially at your tender age of 15. There will come a time when your dad feels comfortable allowing you to date boys two or so years older than you, but that time is not now in his opinion. There are definitely bigger differences between the ages of 15 and 17, for example, than between 18 and 20, or 19 and 21.
Your father knows you and your level of maturity quite well, and I am sure he has your best interests at heart. Actually, he is above average in leniency by letting you date at all at 15 years of age, so consider yourself lucky in that regard, and be thankful you have him watching over you so carefully. As you grow older, I trust he will loosen up his rules a bit, especially if you earn his trust by sticking to his rules during your early dating years. Enjoy the experience and be sure to thank your father for allowing you to gain dating experience at your age.