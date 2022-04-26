From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
A friend of mine asked me to debate whether angels are genderless. When I mentioned Michael and Gabriel being males, she pointed to the fact that females go by those names as well. Is there Scripture that speaks of angels as males?
– A.G.
Dear A.G.: Word studies in the Bible show us many things and often we miss the small words that give clarity. “So the Lord commanded the angel, and he returned his sword to its sheath” (1 Chronicles 21:27). Scripture speaks also of Michael and says that he disputed about the body of Moses (Jude 9).
The important thing about sharing Scripture with others is to impart God’s truth. Passages about Michael the archangel are thrilling. He’s identiﬁed with Israel as a nation. God speaks of Michael as prince of his chosen people (Daniel 12:1). In Revelation 12, he’s spoken of as God’s messenger. Michael, with the angels, will be locked in the titanic struggle of the universe at the last conflict of the age, which will mark the defeat of Satan and all forces of darkness. Hell will tremble; heaven will rejoice and celebrate!
The archangel speaks the word of life to all who are dead in Christ and who await their resurrection. He will “descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel… and the dead in Christ shall rise ﬁrst” (1 Thessalonians 4:16, KJV).
As glorious as the angelic beings are, they become dim beside the inexpressible glory resident in our heavenly lamb, the Lord of glory, to whom all powers in heaven and on Earth bow in holy worship and breathless adoration. Do not miss the joy of the Gospel truth.