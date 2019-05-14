From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There is so much said these days about the Apocalypse. It sounds mysterious but what does it really mean?
— F.W.
Dear F.W.: The world sometimes refers to “apocalypse” when describing a catastrophic event.
But the word “apocalypse” in Scripture means an uncovering, a disclosure or revelation of knowledge. This is described in the last book of the Bible: The Revelation of Jesus Christ.
Over 600 years ago, artisan weavers read Revelation 6 and artistically interpreted its scenes. In London’s Victoria and Albert Museum there is a painted reproduction of seven tapestries woven in the 14th century that depict the Apostle John’s vision of the Apocalypse.
The world may acknowledge this future event, but if the population truly believed it, they would live much differently in light of its truth. Death is an accomplished master of destruction and this is evident when we consider abortion, abuse, addiction, adultery, brutality, conflict, crime, disease, drugs, hatred, idolatry, irreverence, jealousy, lies, lust, murder, neglect, pestilence, racial conflict, rape, rebellion, revenge, starvation, stealing, suicide, violence, and war. These are Satan’s calling cards, and his record of achievement swells with each passing year.
Why would God allow Satan to have such a reign in the hearts of mankind? The answer is found in Jeremiah 17:9: The heart (of man) is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked.” But, the Lord does not turn His back on mankind. Instead, because of His great and mighty love, He provides a way out; a way of escape. Jesus Christ came to this earth to seek and to save the lost (Luke 19:10).
The Lord has revealed what was once a mystery; He has made known His plan for creation and we are given every opportunity to come to the salvation that He freely offers. He desires that people everywhere repent and come to Him.