From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

It is hard to watch the breakdown of our nation and to hear the talking heads pontificate on the changes that have taken place in society, particularly the pride in living without religious trappings. Why do people resent the power of God but devise idols that can only feed their greed for power over others?

– I.W.

Dear I.W.: Mankind is innately religious. He must have a god of some kind, and he plays with the gods of his own fashioning. Someone once said, “The power of a nation or a civilization will be weighed not in missiles or divisions, but in faith, whether false or true.” When a nation turns from the true and living God of its Christian heritage, then it substitutes false gods.

There’s a tendency to think of idolatry as something from the Dark Ages or perhaps from cultures far from our North American shores, but idolatry in the West thrives with its “-isms” — humanism, materialism, spiritualism, egoism, etc. These are ideologies that have been packaged as modern gods that are sophisticated, cultured, fashionable and intellectual. Western culture has become a mixture of paganism and Christianity; it’s a blend of both.

We talk of God, but we often act as though we have no knowledge of His sovereignty. We develop a sort of dual personality, a type of schizophrenia. We have “In God We Trust” on our coins, but “Me First” engraved on our hearts. We’ve made unto ourselves graven images and have come to worship them. We have a new kind of polytheism; we attempt to worship both the God of the Bible and the gods of our own making at the same time. Anything that takes the place of God is sin. Where there is truth and error there is always compromise. Remember the first commandment, “You shall have no other gods before Me” (Exodus 20:3).

More from this section

Wild Wonders at the Casino

Wild Wonders at the Casino

Children got to see a wide variety of animals at a library program Thursday morning at the atrium at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Mike Rossi and Steffanie Nelson of Wild Wonders Animal Show from Jacksonville let the kids see and sometimes touch or hold a ferret, a rabbit, lizards, snakes…

New housing complex officially open

New housing complex officially open

Government agencies and private developers cut the ribbon Thursday on the Perry Place apartment complex, a new affordable housing complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the city.

Brunswick Harbor study complete

Brunswick Harbor study complete

A three-year environmental study to widen and expand the Brunswick harbor has been given a positive assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.