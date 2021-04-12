From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There is a lot of talk about praise and worship music. But people worship many things. What does worship really mean?
— W.G.
Dear W.G.: Mankind has always worshiped things: status, fame, popularity, people, money, and security. Anything that comes between God and man is idolatry. Many believe that pagan worship is a thing of the past, but it is ever present — we have just given it a new name: pop culture!
Daily we are called to make choices. When it comes to whom or what we worship, we have two choices; bow to the things of this world and spiritually die, or bow down before the true God and live. The Bible says, “Behold, to obey [the Lord] is better than sacrifice” (1 Samuel 15:22).
Worship in the truest sense takes place only when our full attention is on God— on His glory, His power, His majesty, His love, His compassion. If people are really honest, this doesn’t happen very often, because even in church or in our times of quiet devotion, we get distracted and fail to see God as He truly is. Those who worship God first of all recognize that God is the Lord, the Sovereign, and all-powerful God of the universe. Worship is acknowledging God as Creator — man was not made by accident but by God’s perfect plan and will.
True worship should come from God’s people because He has made them part of His family, constantly watching over them. We must learn to shut out the distractions that keep us from truly worshiping God. We must turn our minds and hearts to Him every day, praising Him for who He is and what He has done to save lost souls. “Of those who keep the words of this book… worship God” (Revelation 22:9)