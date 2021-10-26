From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

Drugs are destroying our world, certainly our young people. What drives people — young and old — to this crutch?

— A.C.

Dear A.C.: Anxiety fills the hearts of people today. While battles rage around the world and storms gather in the human spirit, depression steals rest from our souls. This is an unfolding phenomenon that grips hearts with indescribable fear. Society is caught up in a powerful windstorm by turning to drugs to calm their hearts and minds.

Millions of barbiturates are swallowed every night to help the nation sleep. Millions of tranquilizers keep people calm during the day. Millions of pep pills wake people up in the morning. The Bible warns that these flights from reality bring no lasting satisfaction.

Volumes could be written on the problem of drug addiction. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have reported that antidepressants are now the most prescribed drugs in the United States. They are sometimes called the “designer drug.” In an interview on CNN, one physician stated, “It’s hard to believe that so many people are depressed, or that antidepressants are the answer.” This doctor is wise, indeed. Drugs are not the answer to man’s troubled condition. There is only one answer to the travail of this present age, and it is found in the pages of God’s Word, the Bible.

Being under the responsible care of physicians when battling emotional trauma can help tremendously, but do not dismiss the peace of mind that comes from the Great Physician. Jesus brings deliverance to those who are weighed down.

The Bible encourages us to think on things that are true, noble, just, pure, lovely, and of good report. It is good medicine for our minds and hearts (see Philippians 4:8).

