From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve heard so much talk about someone called the Antichrist, a figure mentioned in the Bible. Is this just a term used to describe anyone who tries to do things against God, or will it be someone that we can identify?
– A.C.
Dear A.C.: The term Antichrist is found several times in the Bible and refers to a person who will come in the days just before Christ returns to establish His kingdom. “You have heard that the Antichrist is coming” (1 John 2:18). This person is not Satan, but he will use every evil device of Satan to oppose the work of God. The Apostle Paul uses the term “the man of lawlessness” to describe this individual (2 Thessalonians 2:3, NIV). He will be the embodiment of evil and will have great power to deceive those who choose to follow him.
When he is revealed, it will be in accordance with the work of Satan displayed in every sort of evil that deceives those who are perishing (2 Thessalonians 2:9–10). The time will come when someone who is totally opposed to Christ will rise to world dominance and achieve great influence. However, in the end, he will be defeated by the Lord Jesus.
At the same time, the Bible warns that there are many in the world who have the same spirit as the Antichrist and oppose the work of God. “Even now many antichrists have come” (1 John 2:18). This means we need to be discerning and not be misled by those who oppose God’s truth. How can we avoid being led astray into falsehood? The most important thing is to yield our lives to Jesus Christ and then to know more and more the truth God has given us in His Word, the Bible.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Golden Ray may be gone, but it will never be forgotten, thanks to the new documentary movie “Ship Happens.”
When a passerby came across a terrified white horse walking alone in a Florida forest, Darlene DeMayo’s phone rang in Brunswick.
Glynn County Schools recently celebrated a rise in its high school graduation rate.
Long overdue renovations to the playground at Neptune Park are underway with a goal to complete the work within two weeks.
Fire destroyed the Pawn Depot at 3566 Community Road in Brunswick, engulfing the building during a thunderstorm shortly after midnight Thursday, Brunswick Fire Department Deputy Chief John Tyre said.
Nothing hurts a show like too much exposition, declared a young actor on Glynn Academy’s auditorium stage.