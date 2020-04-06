From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I saw an article about America being in the midst of a full-blown panic attack. Why are the citizens of the greatest nation on earth filled with anxiety, apprehension, and fear, no matter the politics, education, or religion?
— A.S.
Dear A.S.: Humanity constantly seeks the answer to confusion, moral sickness, and spiritual emptiness that oppresses the world. Mankind cries out for guidance, comfort, and peace. Sadly, most people look in the wrong direction for the answers. This is nothing new. Perhaps the 24-hour news cycle has contributed to the awareness of the restlessness of the soul.
It’s often said that this is the “age of anxiety.” Historians point out that there’ve been few times in all of history when man has been subject to so much fear and uncertainty. We talk of peace but are confronted by war. We devise elaborate schemes for security but haven’t found it. We grasp at every passing straw and, even as we clutch, it disappears.
Political freedom is a precious thing, but it alone cannot give us the kind of world we long for. Many say that political freedom along with education will do the trick. We’re the most informed people in the history of civilization — and yet the most confused. Our heads are crammed with knowledge, but our hearts are empty.
There are many who claim that freedom of religion will solve our problems. Many are willing to even give up some of the teachings of the Bible in order to harmonize Christianity with the other religions.
The answer to the age-old question about anxious hearts is found in Jesus Christ. He’s the only One who can bring peace in answer to the dilemma of anxiety and today’s worries. “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:7).