From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I would rather be with my pet than people. Will pets be in Heaven?
— P.L.
Dear P.L.: God’s creation story includes His creative work in the animal kingdom. “Let the earth bring forth the living creature according to its kind: cattle... and everything... on the earth.... And God saw that it was good” (Genesis 1:24-25). All of this took place before sin entered the world.
We know that God gave animals to mankind for a purpose, because before the great Flood, God preserved every species — male and female — on the ark so they would inhabit the land again. Animals are among God’s many diverse gifts to man.
Who doesn’t smile while chimpanzees mimic one another? We boast of “man’s best friend” because a faithful dog will protect its owner at all cost. Fish are a source of food, and we love to envision Jesus sharing broiled fish with His disciples (Luke 24:42-43). We marvel to think of Jesus riding the colt of a donkey into Jerusalem.
It’s important, though, to understand that Jesus Christ died for the souls of mankind to give them life eternal in Heaven. While we can enjoy the many things God has created for us on earth, we have a responsibility toward our fellowman. He calls us to love one another and gives us His own example of love toward mankind. It is hard for us to love others if we do not first love the Lord Jesus Christ.
Do not miss Heaven. Even when we allow our imaginations to run wild on the joys of Heaven, we will not really know the realities until we are there, but one thing is certain, nothing will compare to being in the eternal presence of the Lord Jesus Christ. What a thrilling future for those who know that someday we will populate the kingdom of God.