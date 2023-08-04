From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Are angels as culture portrays them, and are they more powerful than demons? Are their powers limited only to the Bible stories?
– A.D.
Dear A.D.: Bookstores and libraries are packed with subjects about demons, the occult, and demonic activity. The devil gets more attention from writers than angels do. Some put the devil on par with God. Actually, Satan is a fallen angel. Even when people have had their attention drawn to the subject of angels from time to time, those ideas have often been fanciful or unbiblical. Pop culture has used angels in the form of entertainment, reinforcing the idea in many minds that angels are just a product of our imagination.
The Bible stresses the reality of angels and underscores their constant ministry on behalf of God’s people. In a materialistic world that nevertheless is riddled with evil, it’s a fascinating study to learn what the Bible says about angels.
Angels have a much more important place in the Bible than the devil and his demons. At God’s command, angels intervene in the affairs of the nations. Angels guide and comfort the people of God in the midst of suffering and persecution. In a world that seems destined to live in a perpetual state of crisis, the subject of angels is inspirational to believers in God — and a challenge to unbelievers.
The Bible says, “Bless the Lord, you His angels, who excel in strength, who do His word” (Psalm 103:20). The empire of angels is as vast as God’s creation and they are still active today (see Hebrews 1:14).
Just as millions of angels participated in the dazzling show when the morning stars sang together at creation, and brightly shined in the sky over Bethlehem when the Savior was born, so will the innumerable hosts of Heaven help bring to pass God’s prophetic declarations throughout time and into eternity.
