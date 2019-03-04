From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Are angels real and if so is there really an army of angels in Heaven?
— A.C.
Dear A.C.: The great empire of angels is as vast as God’s creation. If you believe the Bible, you will believe in their ministry. They crisscross the Old and New Testaments, being mentioned directly or indirectly nearly 300 times. Some Biblical scholars believe that angels can be numbered potentially in the millions since Hebrews 12:22 speaks of “an innumerable (myriads — a great but indefinite number) company of angels.” As to their number, David recorded 20,000 coursing through the skyways of the stars. Even with his limited vision, he impressively notes, “The chariots of God are twenty thousand, even thousands” (Psalm 68:17).
And angels are not just mentioned in past tense. The Bible says that the Lord Jesus shall be “revealed from heaven with His mighty angels” (2 Thessalonians 1:7). Think of it! Multitudes of angels, indescribably mighty, performing the commands of Heaven as though an extension of the arm of God. Singly or corporately, angels are for real. They are better organized than were the armies of Alexander the Great, Napoleon, or any other mighty world power.
It is important to remember, though, that angels are not to be worshipped. For their powers come straight from God and He commands them at His will. God has given “his angels charge of you to guard you in all your ways. On their hands they will bear you up” (Psalm 91:11-12, RSV). This is the miracle work of the Lord.
Just as millions of angels participated in the dazzling show when the morning stars sang together at creation, so will the innumerable hosts of Heaven help bring to pass God’s prophetic declarations throughout time and into eternity. What hope this should bring to the hearts of people today.