From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it wrong, or mystic, to believe in angels?
— A.P.
Dear A.P.: A woman once told about being in a serious car accident but felt she had been almost miraculously delivered from death. “It’s almost as if an angel intervened to protect me.” She wrote, “Do angels still do things like that?”
The answer is yes; angels are just as active today as they were in Bible times. Angels are spiritual beings that seldom assume physical form, which is why we don’t see them and are largely unaware of their presence. But when we get to Heaven, we will be amazed to discover how often God’s angels intervened to help or protect us; multitudes of angels, indescribably mighty, performed the commands of God from Heaven on our behalf! More amazingly, even one angel is indescribably mighty, as though an extension of the arm of God.
The key point is that the protection is ordered and overseen by Almighty God. The Bible says that God “will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways” (Psalm 91:11, NIV). We must not place our faith and belief in angels but rather in God who has charge over the angels.
Experiences similar to this woman’s can teach us many things but the most important thing we should not miss is the fact that God has His eye on us. We should never think that we are simply “lucky” to have escaped danger. We should always be thankful to Him when He preserves us. It does not mean that we will always escape an accident or death, for all people will eventually die, but for those who know Jesus Christ, there is assurance that He never leaves or forsakes us.