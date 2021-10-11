From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination?
— A.S.
Dear A.S.: In the late 1800s, a German composer and his sister wrote a musical version of the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” Early in the opera, Hansel and Gretel become lost one night in a dangerous forest. Before they finally fall asleep, they sing their evening prayers, and 14 angels come to surround them and keep them safe throughout the night.
Fairy tales come from fanciful imaginations — but angels themselves are God’s secret servants and never fail at the tasks God gives them. Often when people talk or write about angels, they don’t base their beliefs on what the Bible says about angels. But angels are real and God has commanded them to watch over us. They are usually unseen and unrecognized, and only in Heaven will we know everything they did to keep us safe. Angels crisscross the Old and New Testaments, being mentioned directly or indirectly nearly 300 times. We face dangers every day of which we are not even aware. Often God intervenes on our behalf through the ministry of His angels.
The Bible says, “Bless the Lord, you His angels, who excel in strength, who do His word” (Psalm 103:20). But we are not to worship angels; for it is God who empowers them, and they worship and glorify Him and stand ready to do His will. We can be glad about their presence, and thank God for the ways He loves and protects through His angels.
Just as millions of angels participated in the dazzling show when the morning stars sang together at creation, so will the innumerable hosts of Heaven help bring to pass God’s prophetic declarations throughout time and into eternity.