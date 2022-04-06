From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Are angels still operating today and, if so, are there enough to go around and should we worship them as they watch over us?
– A.W.
Dear A.W.: Some Biblical scholars believe that angels can be numbered potentially in the millions since Hebrews 12:22 speaks of “an innumerable company of angels” (myriads — a great but indefinite number). Theologian Matthew Henry called angels the chariots of God. King David impressively notes, “The chariots of God are twenty thousand, even thousands of thousands” (Psalm 68:17). The great empire of angels is as vast as God’s creation. They crisscross the Old and New Testaments, being mentioned directly or indirectly nearly 300 times.
Angels are not just mentioned in past tense. The Bible says that “the Lord Jesus [shall be] revealed from heaven with His mighty angels” (2 Thessalonians 1:7). Think of it! Multitudes of angels, indescribably mighty, performing the commands of heaven as though an extension of the arm of God. Singly or corporately, angels are for real. They are better organized than were the armies of Alexander the Great, Napoleon or any other mighty world power.
Angelic powers come straight from God and he commands them at his will. But they should never be worshipped. God has given “his angels charge of you to guard you in all your ways. On their hands they will bear you up” (Psalm 91:11-12, RSV). This is the miracle work of the Lord, but he alone is to be worshiped.
Angels participated in the dazzling show when the morning stars sang together at creation; so will the innumerable hosts of heaven help bring to pass God’s prophetic declarations throughout time and into eternity. This should bring great hope to the hearts of people today.