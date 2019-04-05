Dear Dr. Wallace:
As an adoptive mother, I always read your responses to adopted children and adoptive parents with great personal interest. Please allow me to share my favorite story about an adoptive mother:
A woman dropped by her friend’s house for coffee one morning. As the two ladies were watching the homeowner’s two children play outside, the visiting woman asked, “Which child is yours?” The mother replied, “They are both mine.” The first woman said, “I mean which one is adopted?” The mom thought for a few seconds, looked her friend squarely in the eye and said, “You know, I forget!”
Feel free to publish this story anytime if you feel the message it conveys is worthy.
— Lois, Baltimore
Dear Lois: I enjoyed your letter and felt it quite worthy to be shared with our readers. This type of story teaches us all a timeless lesson that should be pointed out from time to time. Thank you very much for making an uplifting message so graciously!