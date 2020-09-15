Dear Doctor Wallace:
When I was attending my school before our campus closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I was very late one day to my physical education class. For punishment, my teacher said I could stay after school for 30 minutes or write a five-page paper on why it is important to be on time and to respect rules that all students are required to follow.
I chose the paper. It took me multiple hours to complete, but it was better than spending a half-hour after school picking up trash. I told this story to my cousin who lives in another state, and he told me it was against the law for any teacher to make a student write a paper for simply being tardy to class. Is this correct?
— Punished for Tardiness, via email
Dear Punished For Tardiness: It all depends on how you choose to look at this situation. First of all, your letter mentioned “very late” without giving a reason for this tardiness.
Therefore, it could be that you decided to intentionally cut class and then changed your mind and showed up and entered the classroom, even though you knew it would raise the eyebrows of both your instructor and your classmates.
In any case, I do note that you were given two options here: write the paper or simply stay a half-hour after school and help clean up the campus during that time. Based on this, I feel the punishment was reasonable — even if writing a paper about tardiness is an unusual punishment. I’ll admit I have never heard of that one in my experience.
Finally, your cousin lives in another state and may not fully be informed on your state’s laws.